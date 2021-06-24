Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

We must extend dignity to pregnant women in prison now

By Guest Opinion
Arizona Capitol Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine you are arrested. As you wait for your trial, in prison, you find out you’re pregnant. Several months later, you carefully walk to the van that will transport you to court. As you climb into the van, you misstep and fall on your stomach. A few days later, you find streaks of blood on your undergarments. You seek medical attention immediately but are denied. Medical staff informs you that they do not have the appropriate medical supplies to treat pregnant inmates.

azcapitoltimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnant Women#Solitary Confinement#Women In Prison#Christians#The Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 43

Community Policy