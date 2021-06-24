We must extend dignity to pregnant women in prison now

Imagine you are arrested. As you wait for your trial, in prison, you find out you’re pregnant. Several months later, you carefully walk to the van that will transport you to court. As you climb into the van, you misstep and fall on your stomach. A few days later, you find streaks of blood on your undergarments. You seek medical attention immediately but are denied. Medical staff informs you that they do not have the appropriate medical supplies to treat pregnant inmates.