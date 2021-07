(Cushing, ME) Cushing Historical Society‘s Arts In The Barn exhibits “Water Works!”, a show of water media by Mary Ann Heinzen and Gwen Sylvester. There will be an artists’ reception on Friday, July 16 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, and the gallery will be open on July 17 & 18 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. In addition, there will be daily water media demonstrations at 1:00 pm and again at 3:00 pm.