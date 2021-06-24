Workshop program giving away nearly $100K to Danville, Tilton businesses
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Close to $100,000 will be awarded to Danville and Tilton businesses in an upcoming business workshop event. The Trep OnTrack Business Bootcamp is offering free business classes, coaching and funding, and will offer some Vermilion County businesses the chance to win money. A description for the event in a flyer called it a "comprehensive program that meets the needs of new entrepreneurs and existing business owners."www.wandtv.com
