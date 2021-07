European stocks are pushing higher on Tuesday, following on from record highs reached on Wall Street, but a more subdued session in Asia as Covid cases rise. The Nasdaq and the S&P closed at record highs on Monday. A rally in Facebook and tech stocks offset weakness in the energy sector. Facebook led the charge after a federal court dismissed the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust action against the social media giant. With Facebook no longer facing the risk of a forced sale of WhatsApp and Instagram, its future is suddenly looking much rosier. The stock jumped 4%, taking it into the USD1 trillion club.