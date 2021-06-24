Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio announce rescheduled dates for co-headlining tour

Deftones already rescheduled their tour with Gojira, originally planned for summer of 2020, to this summer, and now they're rescheduling it once again, to 2022. "As everyone knows, difficult decisions are a part of live, and we faced one recently," they write. "After much contemplation, we've made the decision to postpone our summer tour with Gojira one more time. As passionate as you are about seeing us, we are even more so to be back on stage together again. With the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting much longer than we anticipated, we came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country. We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled on short notice for any guideline adjustments or reconsiderations while we are on the road."