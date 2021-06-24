Cancel
Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio announce rescheduled dates for co-headlining tour

98online.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio co-headlining tour is finally happening this fall. The joint outing, which had been originally scheduled to launch last March before getting postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set to kick off October 15 in Riverside, California, and will run through November. LOCAL...

