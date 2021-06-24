Cancel
Small Business

ACCION Opportunity Fund

98online.com
 18 days ago

If you have a small business that has been affected by the pandemic the Accion Opportunity Fund is there to help. This non profit has teamed up with American Express to help small business owners with funds they need to recover and become stronger as the reopening continues. CEO Liz Urrutia joins me to talk about who is eligible, how to apply and what these funds mean for minority business owners that have historically had problems getting traditional loans from banks.

#American Express#Accion Opportunity Fund
