Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum Used Artificial Intelligence to Restore a 1642 Rembrandt Painting

By Shanti Escalante-de Mattei for ARTNews
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Rembrandt’s finest works, Militia Company of District II under the Command of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq (better known as The Night Watch) from 1642, is a prime representation of Dutch Golden Age painting. But the painting was greatly disfigured after the artist’s death, when it was moved from its original location at the Arquebusiers Guild Hall to Amsterdam’s City Hall in 1715. City officials wanted to place it in a gallery between two doors, but the painting was too big to fit. Instead of finding another location, they cut large panels from the sides as well as some sections from the top and bottom. The fragments were lost after removal.

robbreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Amsterdam#Painting#Command#Dutch#The Night Watch#Artnews#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Paintings
Related
Visual Artwiltonbulletin.com

A Recently Discovered Rembrandt Painting Was Hiding in Plain Sight

In 2016, a family in Rome sent a painting in to be restored after it fell and suffered minor damage. They believed the work, titled The Adoration of the Magi, to be a copy of a work by Rembrandt van Rijn. Five years later, they now have an answer as to the painting’s origins, and it turns out there was no copying involved. This painting is, in fact, the genuine article — one with an estimated value of between $83.5 million and $238.5 million.
Museumsmymodernmet.com

AI Used to Restore Long-Lost Edges of Rembrandt’s Masterpiece ‘The Night Watch’

Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn is famous for his extensive oeuvre of art, which includes sketches, prints, and paintings. Among the many masterpieces within his portfolio is a particularly ambitious piece that has impressed audiences with its scale and detail centuries after the painter's death—The Night Watch (1642). This lifesize group portrait is one of the most influential pieces from the Dutch Golden Age and, since 2019, has been the subject of an extensive restoration by the Rijksmuseum called Project Night Watch.
Visual ArtDesign Taxi

Lost Rembrandt Painting Gets Recovered In Italy After Falling Off Wall

Image via Netherlands Institute for Art History / Wikimedia Commons (public domain) A long-lost Rembrandt painting has been found in Italy, as local news agency ANSA first reported last week. The artwork, The Adoration of the Magi, depicts a nativity scene in which infant Jesus is visited by the three magi.
Engineeringdesignboom.com

'CRTA' visual identity was created by using artificial intelligence

CRTA is a regional center of excellence for robotic technology within the faculty of mechanical engineering and naval architecture at the university of zagreb, croatia. the faculty is responsible for innovations such as RONNA, a robotic system for neurosurgical applications. the ‘CRTA’ visual identity was developed by bruketa&zinic&grey design agency using artificial intelligence (AI).
Visual Artdesignboom.com

acute art's VR exhibition hyperrealities opens at artscience museum, singapore

Is this the real life or is this just virtual reality? to celebrate 10 years since its inauguration, the. . through a collaboration with acute art, an exhibition, titled hyperrealities, triggers curiosity, excitement and more. equipped with cutting-edge technology, the event invites visitors to literally immerse themselves into artworks by world renowned artists marina abramović, olafur eliasson and anish kapoor.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Storied Curator Diego Cortez Dies, Banksy Tries to Protect Work in Australia, and More: Morning Links for June 22, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ‘ANOTHER ONE OF THE GREAT ART WARRIORS IS GONE,’ the actress and Fun Gallery cofounder Patti Astor wrote on Facebook. Diego Cortez, the legendary Downtown Manhattan curator who helped launch the career of Jean-Michel Basquiat, has died, ARTnews reports. A founder of the Mudd Club in Tribeca in 1978, Cortez organized the show “New York/New Wave,” of fast-emerging artists, at the P.S.1 Contemporary Art Center in Queens in 1981, which included Basquiat (billed by his graffiti tag, Samo), Nan Goldin, Keith Haring, Greer Lankton, and many more. It was a sensation, and Basquiat drew particularly praise. “I would not have suspected from Samo’s generally grotty defacements of my neighborhood the graphic and painterly talents revealed here,” the critic Peter Schjeldahl wrote in the Village Voice.
Visual Artartsy.net

Artsy Insider: Two Abstract Artists Beginning to Rise in the Art Market

Welcome to Artsy Insider. This week, on the occasion of ARTNOIR’s 2021 benefit auction opening this Tuesday, July 13th, on Artsy, I’m looking back at last year’s edition and tracking the trajectories of artists who’ve seen demand for their work rise since then. I’m also sharing a collection of works by artists featured in both last year’s and this year’s ARTNOIR fundraisers on Artsy, and taking a closer look at the market for two of those artists in particular.
CarsInhabitat.com

Honda and WASP collaborate in 3D printed motorcycle design process

WASP is partnering with HONDA R&D Europe, a global branch of the well-recognized motor company, in a project it hopes will revolutionize the motorcycle industry’s sustainable design processes. The new concept is called Additive Manufacturing, and it will be at the forefront of a new 3D-printed motorcycle project that will combine 3D printing with hand-finished design.
Yogatravelawaits.com

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibits In These Cities Now Offer Yoga

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit offers a truly amazing experience. Now, in select cities, you can take part in something even more memorable: yoga classes that are conducted within the immersive experience. “Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga” — sponsored by Lifeway Foods and in partnership with CorePower Yoga —...
Asiatheregister.com

Singaporean boffins tame urban jungle with VR simulation of vertical greenery

Researchers at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University have used virtual reality to simulate urban greenery, and believe their work proves that the presence of plants can make us all a little calmer. The boffins, who published their research in Landscape and Urban Planning [pdf], wrote:. Although there is growing research interest...
Rome, NYPosted by
InsideHook

A Recently Discovered Rembrandt Painting Was Hiding in Plain Sight

In 2016, a family in Rome sent a painting in to be restored after it fell and suffered minor damage. They believed the work, titled The Adoration of the Magi, to be a copy of a work by Rembrandt van Rijn. Five years later, they now have an answer as to the painting’s origins, and it turns out there was no copying involved. This painting is, in fact, the genuine article — one with an estimated value of between $83.5 million and $238.5 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy