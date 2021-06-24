Putnam County court records
Danny L. Ruiz, 46, 1035 Heritage Trail, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of burglary, violating a protection order, trespass in a habitation, and grand theft. He faces up to nine years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 8:30 a.m. July 29. Charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, disrupting public services and violating a protection order were dismissed.