Idaho State

Does Idaho Have A Flat Tire Problem?

By Kevin Miller
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 19 days ago
It appears the record amount of construction could be the cause of a record amount of vehicles getting flat tires in the Treasure Valley. Tire dealers in our area tell us that they can't keep up with demand. Most flats are from nails that we see many due to the...

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Sorry, But We’re Leaving Boise for These 15 Places ASAP

Sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do. Can we state the obvious here? Moving is not fun. From packing everything up to lifting all of those heavy boxes and pretty furniture. It's physically demanding. And then you have to forward your address and contact countless companies to let them know that you've moved. That's mentally exhausting.
Idaho State Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

This Beautiful Remote Idaho Hot Spring is Definitely Not Natural

Idaho is a land of wilderness and I have to assume that there is a good portion of this state that has never been visited by humans. With all the backwoodsy areas, deep canyons, and rushing rivers there has to be sections that have yet to be discovered. I was watching a drone video of Box Canyon and wondered if anyone had ever been to the right of where the trail takes you. You can't head that way now and it's probably extremely unsafe to venture near the ponds right under the canyon wall...but before there were rules and common sense did anyone ever go over there?
Idaho State Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

What’s Lurking in the Lakes in Idaho…

According to legend, Idaho is home to not one, but at least TWO mysterious sea creatures. Be very wary the next time you dip your toes into either one of these lakes. There could be a monster swimming under you. The Bear Lake Monster of Bear Lake. What is it?
Boise, ID Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Beauty: Are We Losing It?

There is something about Summer in Boise that gives you the reason for the long way. I'll catch myself driving through Downtown Boise more on the way home just to feel the vibe. I was circling around Front Street heading towards the Winco when something caught my eye. Boise's beautiful...
Garden City, ID Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Massive Skyscraper from Vegas Developer for Garden City

There is a lot to enjoy along the Boise River Greenbelt. It stretches from downtown Boise to Garden City The entire belt stretches for 25 miles. Click here to check out an extensive map. Although it has gone through some transformations and updates along with everything around it, the Boise River Greenbelt is celebrating 52 years. In that time the Treasure Valley has undergone some serious growth.
Idaho State Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Wildfires and Where is this Smoke Coming From?

Fire season is upon us, and this year is primed to be a big problem. Things are extra dry and experts including Nick Nausler from the National Interagency Fire Center Predictive Services is warning, “Over 91 percent of the west is in drought. Almost 56 percent are in the highest two categories, and you compare this to a year ago we have almost doubled the amount of area in drought."
Meridian, ID Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Watch a Dazzling Vegas Style Water and Light Show at The Village at Meridian

The Village at Meridian is a fantastic place to eat and shop but did you know that you can also get a pretty amazing show for free? I have been to the Village a few times and have always loved the courtyard area with the fountain, playground and seating area. I guess I have always taken off before nightfall though because I had not idea how spectacular the water and light show is at night.
Idaho State Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

‘NYPD Blue’ Star Chooses Idaho For Personal Bucket List Challenge

There are so many bucket list items to accomplish in a state like Idaho. You can go the David Rush route and go for a bunch of world records. You can go the foodie route and indulge in all the must try eats in Idaho (thinking of the ice cream baked potato). You can go the party route, like riding the mechanical bull at Dirty Little Roddy's. Or you can go the outdoorsy route, like Charlotte Ross did over the weekend.
Boise, ID Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Celebrate Mac and Cheese Day with the Best in Boise

Tomorrow is National Mac and Cheese day. A day to celebrate a glorious, easy yet complex food with so many possibilities. You cant go wrong with mac and cheese as it is loved all. According to National Today, on July 14 the delightfully filling pasta dish is celebrated. The oldest known recipe of mac and cheese dates back to the 1300s in a medieval English cookbook. It was made popular in the states when published in "The Virginia House-Wife in 1824. Then Kraft started mass producing and selling boxed versions in 1937. I also just saw today that Kraft officially just came out with a mac and cheese ice cream. I love mac and cheese but that sounds truly gross to me.
Idaho State Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Study Reveals How Idaho Drivers Outshine California Drivers

Summer is synonymous with road rage. It's orange barrel season, after all. Road work EVERYWHERE. And it's unreasonably hot as of late. Seriously, how are we in the upper 90's and 100's all the time. All the time?! Mother Nature is going through something. Did she and Father Time have a nasty breakup we don't know about? But I digress. All I'm saying is that these two factors combined can make being in the car a nightmare. It would make sense for us to get a little ragey when someone isn't driving in a way we'd prefer.
Boise, ID Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

PICTURES: Bureau of Land Management Extinguish Fire Near Lucky Peak

Boise Fire Department and other agencies assisted the Bureau of Land Management to extinguish a wildfire fire near Lucky Peak and Micron on Friday afternoon and evening. It started near Bonneville Point and is now being called the Bonnie Fire. No cause of the fire has yet to be reported. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire tells us that the fire burned over 150 acres. Five engines, two bulldozers, three helicopters, and one heavy air tanker were called to the scene. In the pictures below, you can see the smoke, the burned area, both of the helicopters, and the plane that is dumping fire extinguishing material on the site. With the excessive heat and overly dry conditions, it was a situation like this that fire crews were concerned about over the 4th of July. We've managed to get through the fireworks without any significant incidents. However, this brush fire is a bad sign because we are so early into the season. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire wanted to contain this fire as quickly as possible because weather conditions will only worsen over the next several days. The National Weather Service has already issued excessive heat warnings for the Treasure Valley over the next 3-7 days. Dry conditions and camping often have bad results. Just two days ago, the Bureau of Land Management sent a helicopter crew to help fight a fire in Oregon in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Today's fire is yet another reminder to be cautious while spending time outdoors.
Boise, ID Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Protests Planned For Boise Hospitals

The announcement by three Boise medical providers, St. Luke's, St. Al's, and Primary Health, has caused a significant backlash among those threatened with losing their jobs if they don't take the shot. Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has asked the Speaker of the Idaho House, Scott Bedke, to reconvene the legislature to protect Idaho workers. You can read more about that issue here.
Idaho State Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Is Obsessed With This Idaho Shaped Item

This is a hard working state, and at the end of the day, Idahoans love to reward ourselves in this oddly specific, oddly Idaho way. I never pictured Idaho to be the "bath bomb state", yet here we are. Simplycodes.com released a list of the most commonly purchased state-shaped product each state buys the most. For Idaho, it's an Idaho shaped bath bomb! Now, I didn't really picture Idaho as much of a bath bomb state, but let's be real; we work hard, we play hard, we might as well make our baths bomb, am I right? And let's be honest, bath bombs are fun... They're cool looking, they usually have a good smell, if you'll indulge in a bath, you'll indulge in an Idaho-shaped bath bomb.

