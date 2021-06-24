Does Idaho Have A Flat Tire Problem?

This is a hard working state, and at the end of the day, Idahoans love to reward ourselves in this oddly specific, oddly Idaho way. I never pictured Idaho to be the "bath bomb state", yet here we are. Simplycodes.com released a list of the most commonly purchased state-shaped product each state buys the most. For Idaho, it's an Idaho shaped bath bomb! Now, I didn't really picture Idaho as much of a bath bomb state, but let's be real; we work hard, we play hard, we might as well make our baths bomb, am I right? And let's be honest, bath bombs are fun... They're cool looking, they usually have a good smell, if you'll indulge in a bath, you'll indulge in an Idaho-shaped bath bomb.
