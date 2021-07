I have had the WORST of the worst experiences with hair stylists in Philly. From stylists showing up three hours late, to leaving my appointment to go fight over a waist trainer...I have had it all. A few months ago my hair braiding horror story went viral. But it sparked a lot of conversation about just how unprofessional Philly stylists can be. I have had so many girls share similar stories with me about their hair appointment nightmares. So ever since then, I have been on the hunt for the ones who are unlike the rest. Because not every stylist out there is bad. There are actually a lot of great ones...you just have to find them.