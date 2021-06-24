Neighbor: I saw survivor of building collapse covered in dust

As three more dead bodies were found in the rubble of Champlain Towers South, an Israeli colonel leading one of the rescue teams says he doesn’t believe any survivors are left.“I believe right now that the chances are close to zero, unfortunately,” Col Golan Vach told WPLG. “The circumstances we saw in the last few days are too difficult for me to say professionally that I believe there is a solid chance to find somebody alive.”On Monday morning, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told victims’ families that three more bodies had been recovered, according to the Associated Press....