Los Angeles, CA

Cow from escaped herd caught in Los Angeles suburb

Daily Gate City
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cow that eluded authorities after a small herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse was found in a park and captured, but not without a fight. (June 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/65ffccd9d07846da9344f6ff86de0a57.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
