Joel Embiid changing agents, leaving CAA
Joel Embiid’s offseason started earlier than he would have liked it to, but he is already making moves. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Thursday that the 76ers star has left Creative Artists Agency. Embiid was represented by Leon Rose until Rose became president of basketball operations for the New York Knicks last year. The four-time All-Star then continued at CAA under the representation of Michael Tellem, son of famed agent Arn Tellem. Now Embiid is said to be interested in building the right marketing team.larrybrownsports.com