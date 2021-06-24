Joel Embiid changing agents, leaving CAA

The Sixers have failed in finding a proper backup for Joel Embiid for several years. The search must switch to finding a stretch big. While the ultimate ceiling of the Sixers is dependent on Joel Embiid, the franchise has failed in a major way in finding a proper backup for their superstar. It is a pretty simple concept that the Sixers are a better team when their best player is on the court, but it is impossible to task Joel Embiid with playing every minute especially given his injury history. While games he misses are certainly a factor, it is even more important to maximize the minutes he is off the court when Embiid does suit up- especially come playoff time.