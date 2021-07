Where do you wrench on your 4x4? Do you have a shop? Carport? Garage? Or do you wrench in your paved or unpaved driveway?. I was talking to a friend recently, and he was telling me that he driveway-swapped a new transmission into his Ford F-250. His driveway is gravel, and he chuckled as he told how he dropped bolts during the install, which necessitated digging around in the gravel to find the fasteners and then having to clean the dirt out of the threads before installation. He said he had an old, small comforter to lay on, which helped to decrease rocks jabbing him in the back as he worked. To him, these challenges were just part of the deal, and it was no big deal.