Do you believe in unicorns? I do. It’s hard not to when I see them at work everyday. Although they may not carry a multi-billion dollar valuation like the companies and startups we typically consider “unicorns,” these individuals contribute to their organizations in ways you can’t put a price tag on. Office “unicorns” are standout employees who proactively contribute to organizational improvement. When there’s a problem, they bring solutions to managers, jump at the opportunity to help with projects and come up with ideas to better the company.