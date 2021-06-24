Newton election season heats up as two candidates launch challenges to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller
Newton’s race for mayor is heating up this election season, as Mayor Ruthanne Fuller faces two opponents who are working to challenge her bid for a second term. Amy Mah Sangiolo, a former city councilor-at-large, and Albert Cecchinelli are gathering signatures to appear on the city’s ballot this fall. Both candidates have criticized Fuller’s leadership of Newton and her work engaging residents on issues such as zoning and budget priorities.www.bostonglobe.com