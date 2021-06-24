Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, MA

Newton election season heats up as two candidates launch challenges to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller

By John Hilliard
Boston Globe
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton’s race for mayor is heating up this election season, as Mayor Ruthanne Fuller faces two opponents who are working to challenge her bid for a second term. Amy Mah Sangiolo, a former city councilor-at-large, and Albert Cecchinelli are gathering signatures to appear on the city’s ballot this fall. Both candidates have criticized Fuller’s leadership of Newton and her work engaging residents on issues such as zoning and budget priorities.

www.bostonglobe.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Newton, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Newton, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Setti Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Race#Infrastructure#Asian American#The School Committee#Ward 4#Boston College#Newmo#Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy