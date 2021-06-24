Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Downtown DSM Tweet Week, National Junior High Finals Rodeo, DM Arts Festival & Waterbombs in Des Moines this week!

weareiowa.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out some of the great things you can "catch" in Des Moines this week with Alex Wilson of CatchDesMoines.com! Learn about a daily scavenger hunt for "birds" in Downtown Des Moines during Tweet Week! The National Junior High Finals Rodeo is in town this week and there is even a Western Trade Show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds as well! The Des Moines Arts Festival is this week and Waterbombs is water balloon fun happening in Des Moines, Ankeny, Johnston & Urbandale this Friday, Saturday & Sunday! Go to www.catchdesmoines.com for more information on showtimes/locations and many other activities in the Des Moines area this week!

