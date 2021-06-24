Downtown DSM Tweet Week, National Junior High Finals Rodeo, DM Arts Festival & Waterbombs in Des Moines this week!

Find out some of the great things you can "catch" in Des Moines this week with Alex Wilson of CatchDesMoines.com! Learn about a daily scavenger hunt for "birds" in Downtown Des Moines during Tweet Week! The National Junior High Finals Rodeo is in town this week and there is even a Western Trade Show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds as well! The Des Moines Arts Festival is this week and Waterbombs is water balloon fun happening in Des Moines, Ankeny, Johnston & Urbandale this Friday, Saturday & Sunday! Go to www.catchdesmoines.com for more information on showtimes/locations and many other activities in the Des Moines area this week!