Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The future of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace

Fast Company
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past decade, corporate America has ramped up diversity and inclusion efforts, but there is still a lot of work to be done, especially with the LGBTQ+ community. Every June, thousands of companies make public gestures, pledges and and sponsorship deals during Pride Month, but not all of those companies are putting in the work to ensure safe spaces for their LGBTQ+ employees. Chris Denson caught up with Reddit’s COO, Jen Wong and Marty Chavez, former Goldman Sachs executive and current vice chairman at Sixth Street, who share their personal employment experiences and thoughts on the future of LGBTQ+ inclusion at work.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
SocietyPosted by
BlogHer

How to be an Ally in the Workplace

Advocating for your underrepresented coworkers not only creates a positive work environment for all, but means that everyone feels included, equal, and appreciated. Pat Wadors, the Chief People Officer at Procore, once said, “When we listen and celebrate what is both common and different, we become a wiser, more inclusive, and better organization.” In a professional setting, learning to listen and celebrate those thoughts and opinions that might differ than ours is one of the first steps of being an ally in the workplace, and a great way to allow business to blossom, as all members of the team feel included and have equal opportunities.
KidsPosted by
Forbes

Building Trust And An Inclusive Culture For Youth Into The Future Of Work

Before the pandemic, 1 in 9 youth were considered disconnected, meaning not in school and without a job. Now, that number is 1 in 4. This disconnection can have ramifications on the life and career these youth will lead 60 years down the line. For employers who want to rebuild, hire and retain diversity, and innovate into the future, this is their issue. This is their future talent pipeline. Youth Jobs Connect is a new tech nonprofit that connects the youth employment ecosystem and offers tangible actions to include youth in the workforce and our national economic recovery.
Societyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Beyond a flag. Learn about the benefits of LGBTQ + labor inclusion practices

More and more companies understand the importance of raising awareness and promoting inclusive, equitable and diverse workspaces for the LGBTQ + community, beyond joining a monthly celebration. In Mexico, being a member of the LGBTQ + community continues to represent an obstacle to accessing a job. According to the Survey...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Snack-Branded Inclusive Initiatives

In an effort to amplify the voices and stories of Black individuals, Doritos recently debuted a new multi-platform initiative dubbed 'SOLID BLACK.' The brand will invest over $5 million to support this mission. To kick off the project, Doritos recently launched the Doritos SOLID BLACK Inaugural Class of 2021, a...
Chicago, ILtmj4.com

Many Catholics support LGBTQ+ inclusion, despite Vatican rhetoric

The Catholic Church isn't known for welcoming the LGBTQ+ community and the church as a whole is still officially homophobic, describing gay relationships as "deviant behavior." "I don't think that's a Christian message at all, a Christian message, let alone Catholic," says retired school teacher and gay Catholic Michael Hogan.
SocietyForbes

Cultivating An Inclusive Workplace: Why Embracing Identity Matters

This is the fourth piece in a four-part series exploring how race and identity affect feelings of belonging at work, and how employers can respond and support their diverse workforce. This series is based on research from The America’s Promise Alliance YES Project which demonstrates that young employees feel that their identities play an important role in how they enter into, navigate, and advance within the world of work. Below, young professional at the US DOD, Vishnu Karthik, shares about his experiences navigating prejudice and bigotry in the workplace. Check out part one, two, and three of the Race, Identity, and Belonging series.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Director of Workplace Equality

The National Women’s Law Center seeks a Director of Workplace Equality to coordinate and drive its federal policy efforts to address the discrimination that women experience on the job, with a particular focus on the needs of women in low-paid jobs. Priority areas of focus include advancing equal pay, preventing and remedying workplace harassment, and strengthening protections against pregnancy discrimination. All of these efforts are to be shaped by a gender justice and racial justice analysis and include a focus on the rights of LGBTQ individuals. The Director of Workplace Equality sits on the Education & Workplace Justice program team.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

A platform for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion’s (EDI) “One U Thriving Newsletter”—previously known as “People & Places”—will be the best way to keep updated on developments in the division, increase awareness on critical national conversations and align with EDI in building a more equitable, diverse and inclusive campus environment. Learn from two folx...
SocietyCIO

Changing the equation on LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion

Max Masure endures being called the wrong name, however unwillingly, because certain companies’ technologies don’t offer an option for customers to share anything other than their legal names. As an ethical UX researcher and a transgender nonbinary queer person, Masure (they/them) considers it an unacceptable practice that harms individuals, counters...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Promoting inclusion top priority for new president of LGBTQ law group

Minneapolis attorney Lousene Hoppe in June began a two-year term as president of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association, with plans to lead its efforts to make the legal profession more welcoming and inclusive. Resources are available to guide organizations in adopting LGBTQ+ best practices, said Hoppe, a shareholder at Fredrikson...
Tolleson, AZaz.gov

Tolleson Passes LGBTQ Inclusive Ordinance

The City of Tolleson has become the latest city to enact a non-discrimination ordinance to provide protections to LGBTQ individuals and families. On Tuesday, June 22, the Tolleson City Council unanimously approved amending the Tolleson City Code, Chapter 7, Offenses, by adding a new Article 7-6, Non-Discrimination. This Ordinance fully protects LGBTQ families and individuals from discrimination in public accommodations, employment and housing within the City. The City desires to implement a process to resolve claims alleging discrimination, including those affecting businesses and individuals within the City of Tolleson, which will observe and protect the dignity, rights and privacy, and interests of all parties involved. Other Arizona cities with similar local laws include Glendale, Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Flagstaff, Sedona and Winslow.
SocietyInc.com

She Had No LGBTQ Role Model at Work. So She Built a Tech Platform for Inclusive Mentoring

Hayley Sudbury is the founder and CEO of Werkin, a technology platform that helps employers increase diversity and inclusion through mentoring and coaching. Founded in 2016, the company has raised $3 million from angel investors and counts the multinational assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services firm EY among its clients. Sudbury, 42, was born in North Queensland, Australia, and immigrated to London before settling in New York in 2019. An outspoken member of the LGBTQ community, she was inspired to start Werkin after her own experience of self-discovery while working as an executive at Barclays. --As told to Shivani Vora.
Career Development & Advicelanereport.com

The HR Manager: Returning to the Workplace

What will a return to the workplace look like, whether you are in an office or on a factory floor? The likelihood is that a return will look different for every organization. However, there is something we all have in common: COVID-19 has created a new understanding of work and how organizations can be affected by outside events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy