The future of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace

Advocating for your underrepresented coworkers not only creates a positive work environment for all, but means that everyone feels included, equal, and appreciated. Pat Wadors, the Chief People Officer at Procore, once said, “When we listen and celebrate what is both common and different, we become a wiser, more inclusive, and better organization.” In a professional setting, learning to listen and celebrate those thoughts and opinions that might differ than ours is one of the first steps of being an ally in the workplace, and a great way to allow business to blossom, as all members of the team feel included and have equal opportunities.