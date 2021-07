How creative are you with the name of your home network’s SSID? Invariably I tend to use ‘Tin Foil Hat Time’ or ‘Secret Nuclear Bunker’, but it can change depending on the mood I’m in. The short version is, most of the time, if you see a custom SSID network name, you generally just tend to presume that it’s a home user with a sense of humour. Following a report via Mashable, however, it has been found that a very particular SSID can have a very nasty effect on Apple iOS products, namely, that it can actually completely lock out the device’s Wifi capabilities!