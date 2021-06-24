Cancel
Pico Rivera, CA

Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Songwriter Diane Warren has stepped in to save a cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb. Pico Rivera city manager Steve Carmona says Warren contacted the city to arrange to have the cow sent to a sanctuary. Carmona says the transfer is dependent on a state agriculture health check. The cow became a celebrity as it vanished in the nation’s most populous county until it was spotted Thursday in a park. It was among 40 that escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday evening and stampeded through a neighborhood.

www.wcn247.com
