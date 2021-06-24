Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hattiesburg, MS

14-year-old arrested in shooting death of another teen

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A 14-year-old in Mississippi has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the teen surrendered Wednesday to police, becoming the third person to face charges in the investigation into Tradarius Cooper’s death.

Cooper was injured June 18 during an afternoon shooting at Pineview Apartments. He later died from his injuries.

The 14-year-old suspect also faces charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, WDAM-TV reported.

Judah Miller, 21, and a another juvenile were charged Tuesday in connection to the homicide.

Miller faces charges of accessory before the fact of aggravated assault and first-degree murder and receiving stolen property. The juvenile, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Ap#Wdam Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Salem, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Man shot by Salem police identified

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police have identified the man shot by a Salem police officer over the weekend in northeast Salem. Officers responded at about 11:20 p.m. Friday to a domestic violence call involving 23-year-old Arcadio Castillo III, of Salem, who was allegedly armed with a knife, The Statesman Journal reported.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Man shoots ex-girlfriend, new beaux; kills self in bar

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida man shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in a bar before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Monday. Kevin Cooper, 41, of Lake Wales, Florida, had been harassing his ex-girlfriend with calls, upset that she had ended their relationship and begun seeing another man, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Man asked for room with balcony near All-Star Game

DENVER (AP) — A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to stay extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday.
Woodbridge Township, NJPosted by
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: 4 wounded in shooting at New Jersey hotel

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A shooting early Monday at a central New Jersey hotel left four people wounded, authorities said. Woodbridge police responded to the Delta Hotels around 2:45 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims were soon located and were taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for undisclosed injuries. Further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy