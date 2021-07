OIC of America (OICA) is a nonprofit organization and the national office of a network of 31 workforce development organizations spread across the United States. Our mission is to provide underserved communities with the tools and support needed to overcome barriers to economic opportunity. We envision a world in which all people are contributing members of their families and communities. Through their efforts and ours, our participants have the opportunity to break the cycle of poverty, and aid to creating a more just and equitable society. OICA provides job and life skills training and matches our graduates with the employment needs of local businesses. Our organization and broader network have trained over two million people nationwide over the past 50+ years.