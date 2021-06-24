Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Survivor’: Ponderosa Castaways Ate Themselves Sick

By John Wolfe
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Survivor hosts a wide variety of castaways, only one of whom can be deemed the sole survivor each season. All the rest, after a certain point, get sent to the jury after being voted out. So where do these castaways stay in the meantime? Why, Ponderosa of course! The Survivor summer camp for losers features booze, buffets, and even personal videos made by the castaways. However, all of this can be a double-edged sword — castaways have been known to go a little too wild when arriving at Ponderosa.

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castaway#Sole Survivor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Indiana StateRunnersWorld

The Survivor

There are moments on the trail when Karen Sparks stops running. She puts her hands to her knees, opens her mouth, and lets the sound that’s been building find release. The noise starts low and feral, then rises from the depths, growing sharp and loud enough to echo under the canopy of oaks where she runs each day. Karen doesn’t care who hears it. The sound fuels her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy