Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

City pays $250K to settle suit by ex-Portland police worker

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to a former Portland police background investigator who alleged that an ex-officer sexually harassed and stalked her for three years.

Robert K. Bruders had resigned as an officer from the Police Bureau in 2016, two years after a jury awarded over $500,000 to a man who Bruders repeatedly punched in the face in an unrelated case, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. But Bruders was rehired to do background checks on new police recruits.

The former background investigator sued the city of Portland last year, alleging it was negligent in failing to properly supervise or hold Bruders accountable for his behavior.

The woman identified in court papers by the initials “P. L.,” reported Bruders “staring and stalking” her and cornering her in a kitchen area and photocopy room of the Police Bureau’s personnel division, where she worked as a civilian background investigator.

“The investigation indicates there is risk the City may be found liable,” wrote Rosalia Radich, a city senior claims analyst, to the City Council. The council approved the settlement Wednesday.

The former background investigator said Bruders created a hostile and intimidating work environment that forced her to change her work habits at police headquarters in downtown Portland.

In one instance, Bruders looked P.L. up and down and told her, “You just say the word and it’s on,” according to her lawyers. P.L. filed a formal complaint against Bruders with her sergeant on Jan. 2, 2018.

Bruders’ boss upheld one of five allegations against Bruders, finding he made inappropriate and unprofessional remarks about his co-worker’s appearance and his presence disrupted the workplace. The lieutenant suggested a “debriefing” with Bruders before returning him to work near the woman, according to bureau records.

The Police Bureau took steps to “reduce interactions between” Bruders and the woman, then- Lt. Tina Jones, bureau spokeswoman, previously told the newspaper.

The woman requested that Bruders be transferred, but instead a human resources representative suggested P.L. develop a “safety plan,” telling her the city had nowhere else to move Bruders, the suit says.

That same human resources official, Rebecca McKechnie, advised P.L. that Bruders “makes me uncomfortable too,” according to the suit.

To avoid contact with Bruders, P.L. came into work after hours and on weekends, entered the building through a different door and ate lunch in a different part of the building, according to her suit.

P.L. was laid off Aug. 5, 2020, because of budget cuts. Bruders also was laid off then. Her suit alleged her lay off was a form of retaliation, noting that two other investigators with less seniority and experience were retained.

In 2014, a Multnomah County jury awarded $562,000 to Jason Cox after Portland police knocked him face-down to the ground and repeatedly pummeled and zapped him with a Taser on June 28, 2011. Bruders struck Cox in the face multiple times with a closed fist once Cox was already down, a surveillance video showed.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Police Sergeant#Stalking#Ap#The Oregonian Oregonlive#The Police Bureau#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Salem, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Man shot by Salem police identified

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police have identified the man shot by a Salem police officer over the weekend in northeast Salem. Officers responded at about 11:20 p.m. Friday to a domestic violence call involving 23-year-old Arcadio Castillo III, of Salem, who was allegedly armed with a knife, The Statesman Journal reported.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
The Associated Press

Newspaper: Homicides in Las Vegas-area up 14% so far in 2021

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas area has seen an increase in homicides the first half of this year, compared with the previous two years, a newspaper tally found. After a decrease in 2019, Clark County homicide cases rose 37% in 2020 and went up again in the first half of 2021, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday. There were 75 killings from January to June compared with 66 slayings in the first six months of last year, a 14% increase.
Woodbridge Township, NJPosted by
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: 4 wounded in shooting at New Jersey hotel

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A shooting early Monday at a central New Jersey hotel left four people wounded, authorities said. Woodbridge police responded to the Delta Hotels around 2:45 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims were soon located and were taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for undisclosed injuries. Further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
Posted by
The Associated Press

3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. The child’s name was not released.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Man shoots ex-girlfriend, new beaux; kills self in bar

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida man shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in a bar before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Monday. Kevin Cooper, 41, of Lake Wales, Florida, had been harassing his ex-girlfriend with calls, upset that she had ended their relationship and begun seeing another man, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Man asked for room with balcony near All-Star Game

DENVER (AP) — A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to stay extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy