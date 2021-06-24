Hardspace: Shipbreaker launches Pretty Rad update
Hardspace: Shipbreaker has continued to receive updates during its Early Access period, and the latest update has just launched today. The game launched about a year ago and, while the devs initially hoped to release the game into 1.0 by Summer of 2021, they have needed to work on the game. As a result, its release window is now up in the air. Since the final game is aiming for a roughly 40 hour campaign, it seems that it’ll at least be worth the wait. Today’s major update will certainly do quite a bit to tide players over as well.www.pcinvasion.com