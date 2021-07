Report Summary: This report presents results from a Spring 2021 ULI survey that took the pulse of building owners and managers about the impacts of the past year, and especially the COVID-19 pandemic, on operations, finances, and DEI strategies. The coronavirus pandemic has had profound impacts on the ways that commercial buildings are operated and managed. From enhancing indoor air quality with increased ventilation and filtration, to enforcing social distancing regulations and mask requirements, to other changes, building management practices have shifted significantly in a bid to make people feel safer about gathering in indoor spaces.