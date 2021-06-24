Quantum Battery Metals Identifies Exploration Targets on Kelso Albanel Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited (' Tinka ' or the ' Company ') ( TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK )( OTCQB:TKRFF ) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement ( the 'Agreement') with BHP World Exploration Inc. Sucursal del Peru (' BHP ') pursuant to which Tinka, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Darwin Peru S.A.C. (' Darwin '), has acquired a 100% interest in the Silvia copper-gold-zinc exploration project (the ' Silvia Project '). The Silvia Project consists of 29,500 hectares of mining concessions believed to be prospective for large copper-gold-zinc skarn and porphyry copper deposits, lying immediately adjacent to the Company's 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver project in central Peru. Tinka now controls over 46,000 hectares of contiguous mining concessions in central Peru, one of the world´s most prolific base metal belts - see Figure 1.