Quantum Battery Metals Identifies Exploration Targets on Kelso Albanel Lithium Project
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. [CSE: QBAT, OTC Pink: BRVVF, FSE: 23B0] received positive results from its satellite survey which identified two outcropping pegmatites. These areas will be the main focus of our phase I exploration program on the Kelso and Albanel properties located in Quebec. The Kelso property consists of 19 contiguous claims totalling roughly 1,005.38 ha and the Albanel property consists of 52 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2751.15 ha. The entire lithium property covers an area of approximately 3,756.53 hectares.resourceworld.com