Health officials are expecting a fresh resurgence of coronavirus in Indiana as the Delta variant picks up steam. Indiana’s COVID death rate has slowed to a trickle, averaging three a day. But state health commissioner Kristina Box says cases and hospitalizations are edging up. The state has had 400 new cases two days in a row, for the first time since May. And while hospitalizations have been lower for the last month than at any point in the pandemic, they’re up 13-percent since a record low two weeks ago.