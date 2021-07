The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed that the delta variant of coronavirus is in South Dakota. The delta variant can spread more easily in South Dakota than many other states because of our embarrassingly low covid-19 vaccination rate of 52% among South Dakotans age 12 and up. In South Dakota’s relatively target-rich environment, coronavirus has more opportunities to propagate and mutate. You 48% can stop that propagation and mutation by getting your shots, which are still free and available at hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies near you.