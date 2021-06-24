Odds & Ends: Stage & Screen Fave Krysta Rodriguez to Headline Live Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Homebound binge-watchers have likely loved seeing Broadway alum Krysta Rodriguez play icon Liza Minnelli on Netflix's Halston. Now, the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner is heading to the stage for an exciting live performance. On July 10 beginning at 7PM ET, Rodriguez will be live in concert under The Big Tent outside at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Her Berkshires concert debut promises an evening of career highlights from such memorable turns as Broadway’s Spring Awakening, The Addams Family, In the Heights, First Date and her personal favorite songs and stories that have shaped her career. Head here for tickets and info.