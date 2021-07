Local veterinarians are seeing a potentially deadly infection affecting dogs. It's salmon poisoning, and it's caused by eating raw fish. "It's called salmon poisoning, but it can actually be carried by trout," said Abby Mulchi, DVM. "We've had probably about 10 cases over the past month and a half, which doesn't seem like a lot, but we didn't really see this here before. It was mostly a Northwestern part of the country issue, but now we're specifically seeing it come from an area around Antelope Lake."