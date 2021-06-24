‘F9’: Is Jason Statham Back as Deckard Shaw in the New ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie?
Fast and Furious fans were outraged when Sung Kang’s Han departed the series (again). But they were even more upset when Dom (Vin Diesel) made amends with his friend’s killer, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), by the end of the eight entry, The Fate of the Furious. “#JusticeForHan” became a rallying cry among the Fast & Furious fan base. So with Kang back in F9, many hope Statham returns as well to face some consequences.www.cheatsheet.com