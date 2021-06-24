Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘F9’: Is Jason Statham Back as Deckard Shaw in the New ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie?

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fast and Furious fans were outraged when Sung Kang’s Han departed the series (again). But they were even more upset when Dom (Vin Diesel) made amends with his friend’s killer, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), by the end of the eight entry, The Fate of the Furious. “#JusticeForHan” became a rallying cry among the Fast & Furious fan base. So with Kang back in F9, many hope Statham returns as well to face some consequences.

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#The Fast And The Furious#Tokyo Drift#The Fast Furious 6#Aftercredits Com#Hobbs Shaw#Entertainment Weekly#Fast Furious 10#Hobbs Shaw 2#Box Office Mojo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Related
Movies/Film

Every ‘Fast and Furious’ Film Ranked From Worst to Best, Including ‘F9’

F9 has finally hit theaters, and you know what that means: it’s time to fire up a new ranking of the entire Fast and Furious franchise so far. Ranking these movies from worst to best is a brand new concept that has never been done before on /Film or anywhere else on the entire Internet, so please take a minute to familiarize yourself with this unheard-of concept, and then dive in to discover the definitive order of these ridiculous, lovable, and utterly insane action movies.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teaming Up With A Fast And Furious Writer For A Christmas Movie

At this point it seems like Dwayne Johnson has done it all. He's been a professional wrestling champion. He's been the star of massive blockbuster movie franchises. He's done fun for all ages family comedies. He's about to make his debut in a superhero movie He's a producer as well, creating a wide variety of projects, including some where you never see his face. But there is one corner of Hollywood Dwayne Johnson has yet to conquer, the Christmas movie. But just wait, because it appears The Rock is going there next, and he's bringing part of the Fast & Furious franchise with him.
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

MOVIE REVIEW: “F9” Proves The “Fast & Furious” Films Have Run Out Of Gas ★★☆☆☆

GOOD Morning Wilton‘s movie reviewer, Sebastian Hunt, is a recent graduate of Wilton High School who loves film and television and hopes to become a filmmaker himself one day. He’s already gotten a jump start on that, producing his own screenplays and planning on submitting his work to film festivals. You can learn more about Sebastian on GMW‘s “Our Team” page.
MoviesEsquire

What All of the F9 Cameos Mean For the Future of the Fast and Furious Franchise

When you have a billion-dollar action franchise that is ten movies large, will have two more sequels, and multiple spinoffs, you’re going to have a few cameos. What you have to love about cameos in Fast and Furious movies though is that they’re more than fun. Sure who doesn’t want to see Hellen Mirren as the leader of a crime family. But the idea that she could be part of an all-female led Fast movie that’s possibly in the works? That makes the cameo more than just throwaway fan service. It’s universe-building. Here are the three most significant, high powered cameos in F9. To think that the series started off as a little movie about stealing DVD players.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'F9' plays fast and loose

“F9: The Fast Saga” (Action/Crime: 2 hours, 23 minutes) Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and John Cena. Rated: PG-13 (Violence and profanity) Movie Review: “The Fast and the Furious” (Director Rob Cohen, 2001) started this movie franchise that has lasted 20 years. It started as a...
MoviesEsquire

How to Watch All of the Fast and Furious Movies in Chronological Order

There is not an easy logic to the way the Fast and Furious movies are named, or their order. And, truthfully, as much as I love this franchise, you need to enter them with a kind of suspension of disbelief: Can a Fiero really go into space? Can you drag a safe with a pair of Dodge Chargers through the streets of Rio? Do people really say “I’ll have the tuna, no crust” in East L.A.? But when you let go of physics and reality, the Fast movies unlock a pleasure center in your brain that you perhaps had not felt since you played with Matchbox Cars as a kid.
Moviesfoxwilmington.com

‘F9’ puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening

In the strongest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9” sped to a box office take of $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began, according to studio estimates Sunday. The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise,...
CarsPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9 Does Something Cool In Its Credits To Honor Fast And Furious’ Legacy

20 years ago, a small, but supercharged sedan known as The Fast and the Furious drove into theaters around the world. It didn’t have as much under the hood as it does now, but it had what it took to launch Vin Diesel, his co-stars, and his franchise into legendary status. With the latest film F9 opening with a flashback to 1989, director Justin Lin made a pretty fantastic choice to honor the franchise’s legacy: he used a more period-appropriate logo when introducing the Universal film.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Star Vin Diesel Speaks Out on Dom's Fast & Furious Journey

Vin Diesel spoke out on Dom Toretto’s journey through the Fast & Furious franchise to F9. It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the first installment, but that’s an absolute fact. The series star spoke to Digital Spy about the long road to where The Fast Saga is now. If you go back to the first installment there’s no question that the franchise has evolved a lot over that time frame. These used to be movies about car heists, but now they’ve blossomed into full-blown action vehicles about family and loyalty. It’s a wondrous turn that Diesel is absolutely aware of. You can see the tight-knit nature of everyone involved when they have interviews or behind-the-scenes footage make it out. The series main figure has already been hyping those final installments, and fans are eager to see where its all headed. Check out what he had to say down below.
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

How ‘F9′ Sets the Stage for the Female-Only ‘Fast and Furious’ Spin-Off

How ‘F9′ Sets the Stage for the Female-Only ‘Fast and Furious’ Spin-Off Since its release in theaters, F9 has wowed audiences, however critics have been less enthusiastic. Despite this, fans can now see a huge chance for spin-offs to continue the franchise’s primary story following the Fast and Furious finales.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Star Chris "Ludacris" Bridges Reacts To Viral Fast & Furious Highway Sign

With the release of F9 in theaters this past weekend, the Fast & Furious frenzy has begun around the country and things are getting... Ludacris. A highway sign set up by the Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for drivers following the release of F9: "Driving Fast And Furious? That's Ludacris." The sign was captured by someone passing it and has since gone viral online, making its way Ludacris himself, in addition to F9 star and Fast & Furious newcomer John Cena. The cast members have posted the image on their own social media accounts now, with Chris "Ludacris" Bridges commenting on his name being used!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big F9 Questions That We Need Fast And Furious 10 To Address

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for F9. If you have yet to see to movie, proceed at your own risk!. There is no way of getting around it, F9 took things to the next level even in a franchise that has a reputation of consistently upping the ante. But, once your nerves calm down and you come back to Earth after watching Vin Diesel go all Captain America by taking out a room of highly-trained soldiers and Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris literally fly a Pontiac Fiero into space, there’s a good chance you’re wondering where the series, specifically Fast and Furious 10, goes from here.
MoviesPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

F9: The Fast Saga Movie Review

“F9: The Fast Saga” is the latest entry into the franchise started by “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001, which has been really inconsistent in its naming of each subsequent sequel. Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, a drag racer turned thief turned unofficial secret agent. He’s joined by his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), and friends Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) in going on missions to save the world, missions that always involve driving cars fast and dangerously, “furiously” if you will.
Movies411mania.com

Where Does Fast & Furious Go After F9?

Before we begin, let’s take a moment and think about where the Fast & Furious started and where it’s at now. Pretty impressive for a franchise whose first movie was described as, “Not Point Break so much as Point Less.” I remember when Vin Diesel rejected $20 million to reprise the role of Dominic Toretto in 2 Fast 2 Furious. The series continued and Diesel had a change of heart and came back for the fourth chapter, Fast & Furious and the franchise never looked back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy