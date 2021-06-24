Eva Marie Reacts To WWE Release Rumor
Update: Eva Marie has had WWE move her to the active roster and shot down rumors that she has been released. Eva Marie has been moved to WWE’s Alumni page, sparking rumors that she is already gone from WWE again, though WWE have been poor at updating their website so it may have been an oversight. RingsideNews.com first reported the news. Eva tweeted, “FAKE NEWS! Tweets circulating that my Status on the WWE Roster is Alumni. FALSE! A simple fact check reveals the truth. Don’t let the main stream fake wrestling news media try to derail the #EVALution . We are in this together, they can’t stop us! #WWERaw.”wrestling-edge.com
