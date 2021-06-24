Eva Marie Reacts To WWE Release Rumor

Eva Marie recently did an interview with TVInsider.com and here are the highlights:. Her return to WWE and character: “When you watch a TV show or movie, there is a good guy and a bad guy. I have no problem putting on that villain hat. The misconceptions people want to think of me? That’s fine. I enjoy it. It builds my character. I fell in love with it when I started. Over the last 10 months, since I’ve been signed, I’ve gone back to Orlando, and the Performance Center training with [coach] Norman [Smiley] has been fantastic. I absolutely love him. Being in the ring is something that has been pretty fun.”