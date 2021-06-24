Cancel
Hartford, CT

Over $19 million of state grants will fund remediation projects around the state, Gov. Lamont announced Thursday. Riverfront Recapture plans ‘paddle sports’ park in cove.

By Jessika Harkay
Hartford Courant
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ned Lamont will funnel over $19 million of state funding into assessing and repurposing over 31 properties around the state, his administration announced Thursday afternoon. “Cleaning up blighted properties that have been vacant for decades and putting them into productive use will ultimately generate back many more times the...

