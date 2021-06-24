Shane McMahon ‘Humiliated’ In WWE Bathroom
WWE Monday Night Raw star Mansoor recently described an awkward encounter which ended up being the way he met ‘The Best in the World’ Shane McMahon for the first time. In a recent interview with TalkSPORT Mansoor revealed that during his last pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia, he accidently used a bathroom area that was designated only for McMahon. This was because although the one-time Super Showdown battle royal winner was familiar with the arena, it ended up being that the talent restroom had changed since his prior Saudi Arabia appearances. Credit to the outlet for the below transcription. This sad Shane McMahon health claim leaked last month.wrestling-edge.com
