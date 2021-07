What a week it was at Atlanta Athletic Club for the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. After a great weekend dueling for the title at the historic venue, Nelly Korda bested Lizette Salas on Sunday to capture her first major title and sixth LPGA tour win. It also elevated Korda to the number one ranking in the world. Korda’s final round 68 was enough to clear Salas by three shots, and her 12 foot par putt on the 18th hole was followed with celebration, the most emotion the even-keeled Korda had shown all week long.