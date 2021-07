With pre-production well under way on Wonka, the prequel movie to Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, we are learning new things about the upcoming look at the early life of factory owner Willy Wonka on a regular basis. In the last few days there has been a new rumor that Olivia Colman is the latest name in the mix, as well as some potential plot points of the story itself. While the novel by Dahl has been adapted twice, once back in 1971 with Gene Wilder in the role and again in 2005 with Johnny Depp in the role of Wonka, but this will be the first time we have seen the eccentric confectioner's past.