Adams County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Hall; Hamilton; Merrick The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Adams County in south central Nebraska Southwestern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Southwestern Merrick County in central Nebraska Southern Hall County in south central Nebraska * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prosser, or 12 miles northwest of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Alda and Hansen around 415 PM CDT. Doniphan around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Grand Island, Giltner and Phillips. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 295 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
