Elko County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Central Nevada - Toiyabe; Eastern Elko County; Northern Nye County - Mojave; Western Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander Counties north of Interstate 80; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 426, 427, 438, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County- Mojave, Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe, Fire Weather Zone 438 W Elko County, N Eureka and Lander Counties N of I80, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Thunderstorm Coverage...25%. * Outflow Winds...up to 60 mph. * Impacts...Lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.

alerts.weather.gov
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 00:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 1207 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated before midnight over Temple Bar Road and Detrital Wash. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are estimated to have fallen in the area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Temple Bar Road and Detrital Wash in northwestern Mohave County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Adams County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Fulton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF FULTON...ADAMS...AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 908 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Fayetteville, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Adams, Franklin and southeastern Fulton Counties, including the following locations... Orrstown, Williamson, State Line, Quincy and Upton.
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Centre, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Centre; Clinton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CENTRE AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLINTON COUNTIES At 705 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Blanchard, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Mill Hall around 720 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Beech Creek. This includes Route 220 near Mill Hall. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN WARD AND WEST CENTRAL CRANE COUNTIES At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Grandfalls, or 20 miles southeast of Monahans, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grandfalls, Imperial, Imperial Reservoir and Cordona Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Vernon County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 08:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC217-131315- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0069.000000T0000Z-210714T2100Z/ /HTNM7.1.ER.210712T0052Z.210713T0000Z.210713T2230Z.NO/ 814 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 41.9 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. .Heavy rainfall received over the river basin on Saturday will cause the river to rise above flood stage.
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dona Ana, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-11 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dona Ana; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA COUNTIES At 713 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of NMSU Main Campus to 6 miles southeast of Talavera to 10 miles southwest of Orogrande, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. Near zero visibilities have been reported around Las Cruces ahead of the rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Chaparral, Las Cruces, Vado, Anthony, White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Berino, Mesilla, San Miguel, Mesquite, Chamberino, Fairacres, McGregor Range Base, Talavera, La Mesa, Afton Generating Plant, High Valley, East Mesa and San Pablo. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 138 and 162. Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 10. Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 154. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 3 and 19. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Breathitt County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Owsley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OWSLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN BREATHITT COUNTIES At 746 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Guerrant, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Curt and Haddix HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Most of Fire Weather Zone 285 including the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures of 112 to 118 are expected across the Western Mojave Desert, 105 to 110 in the Owens Valley, 100 to 110 in Esmeralda and Nye counties, and 125 to 130 in Death Valley. * WHERE...In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long standing record high temperature values are likely to be rivaled or broken.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Most of Fire Weather Zone 285 including the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms may occur with only light rain present. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. Seek shelter inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Blaine County in north central Montana Eastern Hill County in north central Montana Northeastern Chouteau County in north central Montana * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 554 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 25 miles north of Chinook to 15 miles southeast of Parker School, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Much of the severe wind gusts are occurring with only light to moderate rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Havre, Chinook, Big Sandy, Harlem, Azure, Parker School, Beaver Creek, Agency, St. Pierre, Hays, Sangrey, Boneau, Fort Belknap, Turner, Box Elder, Rocky Boy, Lohman, Lodge Pole, Cleveland and Zurich. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garza FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CROSBY, NORTHWESTERN GARZA, EASTERN LUBBOCK AND NORTHEASTERN LYNN COUNTIES Showers with brief heavy rain will continue through about 8 pm this evening. But the additional rainfall will not be enough to cause additional flooding concerns. Some ponding and high water should be expected through about 8 pm. But waters will be receding. Be cautious if you encounter high water. Lood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Brown County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Zephyr, moving northeast at 10 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Early, Blanket and Zephyr.
Johnson County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Johnson County, Casper BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Johnson County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 11 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 11 PM MDT Tuesday. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Johnson. * WIND: East 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: There will be an increased chance for lightning activity with thunderstorms. * HUMIDITY: As low as 25 percent.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Thunderstorms are expected to form over the north Cascade mountains of Washington late this afternoon and evening. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain in steep terrain where drainages and fire burned areas could be overwhelmed with water runoff. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of North Central Washington, including the following areas, Chelan and Okanogan. * Through this evening. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in a dangerous and sudden wall of water which will be hazardous to anyone in its path. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events. Campgrounds below the Crescent Mountain and McLeod burn scars will be at highest risk for impacts with thunderstorms including: Roads End South Creek, War Creek, Poplar Flatt, Black Pine, and Ruffed Grouse campgrounds.
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Most of Fire Weather Zone 285 including the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County. Including the Shasta, Scott and Klamath River Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High heat risk signifies an increase in the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Strong Gusty Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS:
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 15:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Watch for heavy rainfall leading to ponding and minor flooding on area roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 356 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Walker, or 8 miles south of Prescott Valley, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prescott Valley, Prescott, Dewey-humboldt, Groom Creek Subdivision, Walker, Prescott Gateway Mall, Downtown Prescott, Indian Hill West Prescott, Oak Knoll Village, Lynx Lake Dam, Prescott Valley Event Center, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground, White Spar Campground and Lower Wolf Creek Campground. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

