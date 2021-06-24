Cancel
NFL

4 notable Steelers likely playing their final year in 2021

By Andrew Falce
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile each of these Steelers are great players, the writing is on the wall for them, and 2021 is likely their last ride with the team. The Steelers are gearing up for, seemingly, one last push at a Super Bowl this season. Despite the losses suffered to the team during the offseason, there is still hope that this group can find some success in 2021. Looking further ahead to 2022 though, it appears as though this team will be set up to transition to the next phase as a lot of core veterans end up leaving. Here are the four most notable Steelers likely in their final year with the team.

