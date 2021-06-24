Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting and Killing Former State Senator’s Son

By Joe Price
Complex
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida woman has been arrested and is facing first-degree felony murder charges after she allegedly fatally shot the son of a former state senator. NBC Miami reports that 24-year-old Lakoria Shamece Washington is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Jason Campbell, the child of former Democratic Florida Senate member Daphne Campbell. Lakoria was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in Port Orange, and will be extradited to Miami-Dade County. The family of the victim said Campbell was fatally shot while he slept in an apartment, which belonged to a woman he was seeing.

www.complex.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Port Orange, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daphne Campbell
Person
Jason Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Florida Senate#Murder#Nbc Miami#Democratic#Nbc6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 98

Community Policy