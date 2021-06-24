Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting and Killing Former State Senator’s Son

A Florida woman has been arrested and is facing first-degree felony murder charges after she allegedly fatally shot the son of a former state senator. NBC Miami reports that 24-year-old Lakoria Shamece Washington is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Jason Campbell, the child of former Democratic Florida Senate member Daphne Campbell. Lakoria was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in Port Orange, and will be extradited to Miami-Dade County. The family of the victim said Campbell was fatally shot while he slept in an apartment, which belonged to a woman he was seeing.