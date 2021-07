LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An armed robbery occurred Thursday afternoon at the AT&T store on Lakeside Drive. Lynchburg police are now looking for the suspect. The man reportedly had a handgun and demanded money before fleeing on foot. The suspect is described as a black male wearing brown pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue shoes, a blue hat and a black face mask. He is around 5’7’’ to 5’9’’ and between 18 and 24 years old.