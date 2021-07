One of the songs I have always loved is When I Go by Dave Carter and Tracy Grammar, written two years before Dave’s untimely death at age 49. Sigh, mournful sister, whisper and turn, I will rattle like dry leaves when I go Stand in the mist where my fire used to burn, I will camp on the night breeze when I go And should you glimpse my wandering form out on the borderline Between death and resurrection and the council of the pines Do not worry for my comfort, do not sorrow for me so All your diamond tears will rise up and adorn the sky beside me when I go.