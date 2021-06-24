Cancel
Metal Mining

Pasofino’s PEA confirms Dugbe gold project potential

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasofino Gold (TSXV: VEIN) has completed a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on the Dugbe gold project in Liberia, demonstrating a good business case for mine development. The report outlines substantial production potential underpinned by the Dugbe F and Tuzon deposits. The mine is rated to produce 2.5 million oz. gold over a 14-year mine life. Steady-state production will average about 188,000 oz., with a peak output of about 226,000 oz. in year eight of the mine plan.

www.mining.com

