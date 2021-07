As training camp in the NFL draws closer, The Red & Black takes a look at a few former Bulldogs who are looking to make their mark in the pre-season. After a disappointing season for the Tennessee Titans defense in 2021, Monty Rice could play a big role in taking their defense to the next level. The Titans ranked 31st in PFF’s pass-rush rankings in 2021, only recording 19 sacks, the third-fewest in the NFL. According to PFF, Rice finished as the highest graded blitzer in the 2021 draft class despite only playing nine games in his last collegiate season.