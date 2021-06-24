Egos & Route Grades—Everyone Loses

It was a fun movie to watch but aggravating at the same time. They tried to make almost everything kind of plausible except how in the hell did you invent a time machine and I guess nukes were a non-option but the part that bugged the hell of me was them getting the damn female alien in that cage. Then you sedate the beast back at the lab. What a terrible waste of military personnel and stupidy. You have all this high tech military equipment at your disposal and you are trying to drag this beast into a cage with ropes. Same deal with Game of Thrones dragging the dead dragon from the lake with heavy duty chains you happen to have on hand in the middle of friggin Siberia. Wonder if it was the same director?