SDI, Nucor hit with unplanned outages in South

By Michael Fitzgerald
spglobal.com
 18 days ago

Steel Dynamics and Nucor were both undergoing unplanned outages at two Southern mills, according to multiple market sources on June 24. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. SDI's Columbus, Mississippi, mill ran into production issues over the past weekend with multiple buyers only starting to report...

www.spglobal.com
