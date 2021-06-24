Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Indicted For Killing His Infant Daughter

By Alyssa Riccardi
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0jOy_0aeRu7uA00
David Smith (Photo courtesy Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

LAKEWOOD – A township man has been indicted for murder and child endangerment after killing his three-month-old daughter.

On December 5, 2020, Lakewood Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrived at the Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood for reports of an unresponsive infant. The father, David Smith, 36, of Lakewood, allegedly called 911 upon finding the daughter in this state and was brought to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus by EMS. The child was later transferred to Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for further evaluation and treatment.

After examining the girl, doctors at RWJ revealed that the infant was suffering from significant internal injuries. Further investigation by police determined that Smith was at home with the baby on December 5, 2020, when she sustained her injuries.

On December 8, 2020, the infant succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The next day, a post-mortem examination was performed and the Ocean County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be Shaken Baby Syndrome with blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death to be Homicide.

Smith was arrested on December 9, 2020, and has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since the date of his arrest.

On June 24, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Smith was indicted for Murder and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Mara Brater who is handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Detective Bureau, Jackson Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts relative to this investigation resulting in the indictment.

These charges are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Government
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ems#Rwj#State#Ocean County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Man Charged With Owning 550 Bags Of Heroin

MANCHESTER – A man is facing drug and other charges after police found over 500 bags of heroin in his car. On July 8, the Manchester Township Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team pulled over a Jeep near the intersection of Pemberton Street and Lawrence Avenue, in the Pine Lake Park section of the township after observing multiple violations. The driver, identified as Alexander Laboy, 22, of Absecon, gave officers a false name and was later found possessing a knife which was concealed within the inner waistband of his underwear, police said.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage Suspect Sought By Cops

TOMS RIVER – A motorcyclist is being investigated by police for getting off his bike and punching the hood and windshield of another vehicle. The driver was described as a Caucasian man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black helmet, a black hooded sweatshirt with gold lettering on the back, black gloves, black shirt, and white sneakers. He was riding a black and white Yamaha Ninja sports bike.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage Leads To Attempted Murder Indictment

TRENTON – A Ewing Township man was indicted for attacking a woman that he got in an altercation with while driving. Michael Mahan, 38, was indicted on July 7 on the following charges: Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Eluding, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Terroristic Threats, Assault by Automobile; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. There were 15 charges all together, because some crimes had multiple charges.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

More Overnight Car Thefts Occur In Jackson

JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department is again reminding residents to lock their cars and not to leave the keys inside as more thefts take place in the town. On July 5 at 4:29 a.m., P.O. Nicholas Kokich responded to a home on Mill Pond Road about a car theft. The resident said that his 2018 Dodge Durango was stolen from his driveway after receiving a Ring alert on his phone and saw two unidentified males enter the car. Police said that the key fob had been left in the vehicle overnight.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Now Accepting Test Applicants

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is searching for the best of the best! Their 2021 recruitment test application process has just begun and will continue through July 31, with the testing process scheduled for September. The department is seeking an applicant who meets their strict educational, physical...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Woman Indicted On Murder Charge

OCEAN COUNTY – Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced the indictment of Brick Township resident Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 49, by an Ocean County Grand Jury on a charge of murder for the death of her 32-year-old wife Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus. Gavilanez-Alectus was also indicted on charges of Possession of a Weapon...
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Street Crimes Unit Makes Drug Arrests

BRICK – The last two weeks of June were busy ones for the Township Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) who arrested five people in four separate incidents involving illegal drug activity. The first arrests occurred on June 17 as a result of two subjects making a hand-to-hand deal that was...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Resident Cited For Landing Helicopter At House

TOMS RIVER – A local man was given a township citation for flying his helicopter in the neighborhood and landing on his property, according to police. Meir Gurvitz was cited for violating a township zoning ordinance for operating an unauthorized helipad zone, said Jillian Messina, media relations for the Toms River Police.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Narcotics Investigation Leads To Four Arrests

TOMS RIVER – A drug dealing operation was shut down by multiple law enforcement agencies on June 29, according to an announcement by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Elex Hyman, 49, and Jamie Steen, 38, both of Barnegat used a home for cocaine storage and distribution, police said. Detectives...
Ocean Gate, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Police Officer, EMT Remembered By Community

BERKELEY – A community is mourning the loss of Richard Foster II, who served as a fire police officer and EMT. Foster, 75, was an EMT with the Bayville First Aid Squad. “He loved to help his community. He was part of the Berkeley Girls Softball League for about 20 years,” according to his obituary.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing $3K Worth Of Tools

MANCHESTER – A Whiting man has been arrested for theft and burglary after stealing $3,000 worth of tools from a resident’s garage. On June 28, Patrolman Robert Maccaquano of the Manchester Township Police Department’s Patrol Bureau went to a home on Beckerville Road regarding a reported burglary and theft. The resident told police that someone had entered his garage and car and stolen about $3,000 worth of tools.
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Cocaine After Month-Long Investigation

BRICK – After a month-long investigation and multiple search warrants, police have arrested two Lakewood residents for drugs. Several agencies along with the Brick Police Street Crimes Unit performed four search warrants in Brick and Lakewood Townships. These included homes on Laurel Ave. in Brick and in the Wood Lake Manor and High Point Complexes in Lakewood. One warrant was also executed on a car.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Teen Blinded From Crash Gets $2 Million

TOMS RIVER – After being left blind in one eye from a crash with a mail truck, a teen is getting nearly $2 million in a settlement of a case against the federal government. According to reports, in November of 2016, a 13-year-old Toms River boy was in the back seat of a Jeep on Washington Street when a U.S. Postal Service worker from Lakewood turned left onto Central Avenue, hitting the Jeep’s passenger-side fender, police said. As a result, the impact caused the car to spin into a tree.

Comments / 4

Community Policy