Ocean County Man Indicted For Killing His Infant Daughter

David Smith (Photo courtesy Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

LAKEWOOD – A township man has been indicted for murder and child endangerment after killing his three-month-old daughter.

On December 5, 2020, Lakewood Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrived at the Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood for reports of an unresponsive infant. The father, David Smith, 36, of Lakewood, allegedly called 911 upon finding the daughter in this state and was brought to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus by EMS. The child was later transferred to Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for further evaluation and treatment.

After examining the girl, doctors at RWJ revealed that the infant was suffering from significant internal injuries. Further investigation by police determined that Smith was at home with the baby on December 5, 2020, when she sustained her injuries.

On December 8, 2020, the infant succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The next day, a post-mortem examination was performed and the Ocean County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be Shaken Baby Syndrome with blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death to be Homicide.

Smith was arrested on December 9, 2020, and has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since the date of his arrest.

On June 24, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Smith was indicted for Murder and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Mara Brater who is handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Detective Bureau, Jackson Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts relative to this investigation resulting in the indictment.

These charges are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.