8-year-old boy continues to raise funds for Harry Chapin Food Bank

WINKNEWS.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boy is going above and beyond to help families in need. For the past four-and-a-half years, Brantley Garcia has held a peanut butter and jelly drive for the Harry Chapin Food Bank, and this year he has raised more than $1,000. Eight-year-old Brantley rounded up $100 worth of peanut...

www.winknews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Chapin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boy#Peanut Butter#Charity
