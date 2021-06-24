8-year-old boy continues to raise funds for Harry Chapin Food Bank

A great way to keep your dog occupied and mentally stimulated is with a treat dispensing toy. Unlike other dog toys, these options feature special designs that allow you to hide treats inside, which your pup will work tirelessly to retrieve. And thanks to this, your dog is sure to stay entertained while you're working from home, getting some chores done, or when you just need a little me-time. Plus, they can also be helpful for slow-feeding dogs who tend to practically inhale their meals. With that said, it can be challenging to find the right treat dispensing toy for your furry friend. So if you're looking for ideas, keep reading to discover a list of our favorite treat dispensing dog toys available today.