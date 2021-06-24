Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

All Arenas Shop price changes in Genesis Collection Event update Apex Legends

By Ethan Ken
gamepur.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArenas was introduced to Apex Legends at the beginning of Season 9: Legacy. Since then, it hasn’t really changed much, aside from the rotating maps. That all changed with the Genesis Collection Event update. Many changes poured into Arenas, and one of the biggest changes was the pricing of weapons, utilities and Legend abilities from the Arena shop. It’s been made clear from gameplay that many weapons, utilities and abilities were overpriced, while others were undervalued. Here are all price changes to the Arenas Shop brought by the Genesis Collection Event update.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Guns#The Genesis#Apex Legends#Genesis Collection Event#The Arenas Shop#Sniper Rifle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesestnn.com

How To Watch BLAST Titans $40,000 European Apex Legends Event

BLAST is bringing its esports scene to Apex Legends in July & August with BLAST Titans. The event, which will take place between 23-25 of July & July 31-1 of August, is offering up $40,000 in prize pool to those taking part. For this event, BLAST is focused on Europe in this inaugural BLAST Titans tournament. 40 teams will take to the stage from the likes of Gambit, Alliance, and NAVI. The event will be streamed exclusively on Twitch.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Apex Legends Arenas buy guide: What to buy each round

Apex Legends' newest 3v3 arenas mode has taken the game by storm. It is the perfect mode for those who enjoy the gunplay and mechanics of Apex Legends but don't enjoy Battle Royale modes. Arenas is an economy-centric round-based mode where you keep any abilities you have leftover after each round, but you have to rebuy your weapons and utility every single round.
Video Gamesgearnuke.com

Apex Legends Update 1.73 released; patch notes and details

Respawn Entertainment has released the Apex Legends update 1.73 June 28 patch, which is for the Genesis Collection Event kicking off for tomorrow! While the event itself will start tomorrow, June 29, the studio has released the patch today. Head on for the full patch notes below. Apex Legends Update...
Video GamesNME

‘Apex Legends’ bug briefly adds five player teams with Genesis event

Respawn Entertainment’s latest update to Apex Legends is out now. At release, a bug briefly allowed teams of five into the three-person battle royale. The Genesis Collection event for Apex Legends brings a new rewards track, premium cosmetics, and a return to the original Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge. It also brought an unexpected team size increase which Respawn quickly fixed.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Apex Legends player masterfully uses Revenant’s new climb buff to win Arenas match

It appears some Apex Legends players are thoroughly enjoying the recent Revenant buffs. The Genesis collection event kicked off earlier this week, introducing a number of balance changes to the battle royale. Apex‘s killer simulacrum received numerous tweaks in the patch, including a slimmer hitbox and nerfs to his Silence and Death Totem. But one of the more interesting changes, a buff to Revenant’s climb height, helped a fan pull off a stellar player and earn the title of Arenas Champion.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Arena Mode Weapons Tier List July 2021

Apex Legends' Arena mode has been quite the popular game to flirt with when wanting to take a break from the battle royale mode. It has just been over two months since the inception of the deathmatch-style game mode which is garnering more and more players to it. With new...
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends' Kings Canyon: Evolution Of Its Map Changes

Persia and Jordan are back to talk over some more Apex Legends lore. With Kings Canyon and World's Edge reverting to their original layouts for the Apex Legends Genesis event, the duo decided it would be a good opportunity to talk through the history of those maps. First up: the OG, Kings Canyon.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

New Apex Legends Arenas map ‘Overflow’ leaked

Following the Genesis Collection Event, Apex Legends dataminers have found a set of images showcasing the new ‘Overflow’ Arenas map in the game files. Although Apex Legends Season 9 got off to a rather slow start in terms of content, Respawn has stepped up a gear with the recently released Genesis Collection event.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Respawn Rolls Out the First Big Update for Apex Legends Arenas

This week, Apex Legends Arenas got its first new map since the game mode launched, with Skull Town coming to the mode as part of the Genesis Collection Event. Launching alongside that event was a major game update, part of which was the first general update for Arenas itself. Apex...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Thrillseekers Arenas Event Leaks

Apex Legends data miners have uncovered information and cosmetics tied to an Arenas event that appears to be called "Thrillseekers" and scheduled for a mid-July launch. Data miner Shrugtal says the Thrillseekers Arenas event will run July 13 to Aug. 3, scheduling it to kick off as soon as the Genesis Collection event ends. The event will feature three rewards trackers, one for each week of the event. The rewards include gun charms, weapon skins, and, as the top prize in the Week 1 tracker, a Legendary Rampart skin.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Wattson nerf included in changes planned for Apex Legends update

Wattson has been the most contentious Apex Legends balancing point in the last few seasons. While Respawn have confirmed they will be giving her a buff, the changes will also include a nerf, to maintain balance. Wattson is far from being the most popular Legend in Apex Legends. In fact,...
Video Gamesvgr.com

Latest Apex Legends Balance Update Takes Aim at Legend Hitboxes

With the recent launch of the Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event, Respawn took the opportunity to roll out a major game update. Foremost amongst the changes included in this patch were several changes to existing Legends hitboxes; those of Lifeline and Revenant. However, these were just the first of several major balancing tweaks.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Apex Legends update fixes Masters matchmaking and Charge Rifle exploit

Respawn Entertainment has released a small update for Apex Legends that fixes a couple of bugs in the game. To start with, players at Masters and Apex Predator in ranked should now be able to find a game properly. Additionally, players should no longer receive an abandon penalty in Arenas when it was the other team who left. Finally, an exploit used by cheaters to infinitly fire the Charge Rifle should no longer be possible.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Apex Legends Arenas will get a ranked mode in Season 10

Apex Legends will give its newly released, round-based mode Arenas its own ranked mode next season. Arenas launched without a competitive ladder at the start of Season 9, but Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier confirmed during an EA Future of FPS livestream that Season 10 will introduce a dedicated ranked mode.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Apex Legends’ Arenas mode to get competitive debut at BLAST Titans

Following the successful conclusion of the first ever Apex Legends Global Series Championship in June, esports tournament organiser BLAST announced that it wanted a slice of the Apex pie by running its own EU-based competition, BLAST Titans. Titans was always billed to be a slightly leftfield and experimental competition, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy